Gas for rubles and a ‘Fair World Order’ (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russian gas for Russian rubles! The ruble is very good money! No reason to shun it!
TASS: Kremlin says Putin outlined new mechanism of gas payments to European leaders – On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on rules of gas trade with unfriendly countries, which stipulates a new system of contract payment – MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the new mechanism of gas payments in conversations with European leaders before it was officially announced on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. “He described the mechanism in general terms. Later my colleague [Russian Presidential Aide Maxim] Oreshkin explained the mechanism in details to colleagues from the… Read more »
Bravo, Kremlin!
Russian gas is just as good as Russian rubles. It is worthwhile for buyers of Russian gas to pay with Russian rubles.
Those countries who refuse and insist on payment with Euros or US dollars, should buy Euro gas and US gas.
They will soon feel the difference!