Geneva Summit: US wins Biden time, Russia wins SWIFT sanctions time
The Duran: Episode 1006
‘I did what I came to do’: Biden expresses satisfaction with Putin summit in solo presser, says no threats or ultimatums were made
‘I did what I came to do’: Biden expresses satisfaction with Putin summit in solo presser, says no threats or ultimatums were made
US President Joe Biden held a solo press conference after the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, on Wednesday, praising the value of personal interaction but giving few details about what was achieved. As has become customary, Biden took questions from a pre-arranged list of reporters, only going off-script toward the end.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
NOT Two “Leaders” !! One World Leader Putin and a Cut-Out from a cheater/fraudster Coup Puppet Regime with dementia who is total lost w/o his handlers/puppeteers and a teleprompter.
Maria Zakharova said so correctly: the west has an amazing ability: they see what is not there but do not see what is there. It’ s just amazing. After this summit one might add: the western “analysts” – most of whom don’t speak a single word of russian – have an amazing ability: you talk to them, they hear your words, but they just don’t seem to understand them. Instead they think they understand all sorts of funny things. But the russkies kept it short. Very short. But even that was a complete waste of time. They’ll just go on… Read more »
Arrogance, coupled with a huge overestimation of one’s own abilities is a terrible life affliction because it is so self-limiting. Even worse, when it is the overriding characteristic of a politician and the party he represents.
I’m not talking about pokiticians. Isn’t it amazing ? The man gives a press conference for almost an hour and the “analysis” is:nothing of substance was said
Really ?
Does anybody think this guy – of all people – flies around just to make smalltalk for one hour ?
Just amazing.
But alas he spoke russian. Njet rosumiu, vlad. Mosche ty anglizki ? Njet ? Okay. We’ll skip this one.
Amazing.
He came, he saw, he conquered! Then rode out of town on his horse. Who is that guy? Well, some people call him the lone Deranger.