in Latest, Video

Gazprom force majeure. Russia turns up pain dial on EU

760 Views 15 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Gazprom force majeure. Russia turns up pain dial on EU
The Duran: Episode 1330

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Terry R
Terry R
July 19, 2022

A hapless gambler knows that if he keeps doubling down, sooner or later he will win. The reality is however, that he will run out of resources long before then. Such is the mentality within the EU.

0
Reply

NATO admits it’s been preparing for conflict with Russia since 2014

The Insane Rhetoric Of The Nutty Law Professor