Gaza encirclement. EU approves asset theft. TIME, Elensky is delusional. Russia No.1 military. U/1
like looting Syrian oil
This, of course, is the whole reason for this disgusting war – the bankruptcy of the USA. War is a way for them to loot assets. They failed in Ukraine because the ‘counteroffensive’ failed to liberate the trillions of assets under the Donbass. In fact, the whole effort, under instruction from the USA, since 2014 Maidan, has been to drive the ethnic Russians out of the Donbass so Ukraine could get its hands on the assets under the ground and hand them over to their masters. That failed, so now they are trying to do it in the Middle East.… Read more »