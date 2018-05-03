NEW POLL: Job satisfaction climbing in Russia

The Gallup World Poll, released on May 1st, surveyed over 1,000 people in each of 128 countries, and found that the three nations with the highest percentage of employees satisfied with their jobs, were UAE, Russia, and U.S.

In UAE, the lowest percentage, 31%, were seeking full-time employment but not in full-time employment. 58% of citizens who were full-time employed rated their jobs as “Good.” 12% rated them as “Great.”

Russia had 51% seeking but not having full-time work; 35% who had full-time work rated their jobs as “Good”; and 13% had “Great” jobs.

U.S. had 56% seeking but not havng full-time work, 32% with “Good” jobs, and 13% with “Great” jobs.

The other nations with the highest jobs-satisfaction were Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Panama, with 11% in each having “Great” jobs; Estonia, Mongolia, and Uruguay, with 10%; and Colombia, Canada, Philippines, and Mauritius, with 9%.

However, Panama had a very high 73% who were seeking but not having full-time employment; Mongolia had a very high 71% who were, and Philippines had an even higher 78% in that category; so, those three actually had fairly poor overall scores, because of their high percentage of citizens who couldn’t obtain full-time employment.

The nations with the lowest “Great” jobs scores, each nation having only 1% of full-time workers who rated their jobs “Great,” were: Togo, Tanzania, Congo Kinshasa, Somalia, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Italy, Chad, Iran, Burkina Faso, and South Sudan.

Generally speaking, the performance of European and former Soviet nations was mediocre, and of African and Latin American nations was poor.

Here were the scores in nations where the U.S. had recently invaded, or else overthrown the government by means of a coup: Iraq had 2% “Great” jobs, and 85% seeking but not having full-time work; Libya had 4% and 79%; Honduras had 5% and 86%; Ukraine had 4% and 66%; and Georgia had 4% and 84%.

Only incomplete data were shown for Afghanistan and for Yemen, but each of those two was in the bottom 10% of all nations regarding the percentage who rated their jobs as being even “Good.”

No data at all were shown for Syria. But, generally, nations that the U.S. had invaded or else otherwise overthrown, performed less well than was normal for their particular region of the world.

Nothing in these data is consistent with the idea that the U.S. Government does anything but harm to the people in foreign countries. Any idea that the U.S. today is anything like the U.S. during the Marshall Plan era, in the wake of World War II, is the reverse of the truth.

This is a very different country, out for conquest, nothing else. However, America’s own workers have been doing very well, relative to the workers in other countries. Only the residents of other countries are being harmed by the U.S. Government.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.