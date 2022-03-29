The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
G7 rejects gas for rubles. FT claims Russia will fold to Ukraine demands during talks. Update 1
Russia no longer demanding Ukraine be ‘denazified’ in ceasefire talks
Requests include Kyiv dropping Nato pursuit in exchange for security guarantees and EU membership
I am a UK citizen, and I hope President Putin is not BLUFFING, turn the gas off on the first of April, and we will see who is the April fool, I expect to be affected by the cut off, but to me the world needs to have these maniacs in the west be brought to their knees. Please President Putin carry out the cut off. Just maybe we will haver a better future to look forward to, without the US and it’s vassal states.
If we look at this silly claim from FT from the theory that the US and it’s intel/deep state appendages are preparing a false flag then this nonsense that Russia is on the eve of surrender and capitulation is deeply worrying. There are no obvious reasons for Russia to cave like this, which leads to distressing possibilities that Nuland and her gangsters are setting up the environment to launch a false flag cyber or chemical attack and say that a defeated Putin lost control because he is a madman, and now the US and their allies must jump in militarily.… Read more »