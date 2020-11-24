in Latest, Video

Fresh off Emmy reward, Cuomo Thanksgiving presser is Oscar worthy

100 Views

*****News Topic 169*****

TUCKER: Has there ever been a dumber person in office than Cuomo? He’s not spending Thanksgiving with his “global family.” He’s spending it with his actual family, because he gets to do what he wants.

Everyone subject to his rules will be having turkey with a heap of loneliness.

No Title

TUCKER: Has there ever been a dumber person in office than Cuomo? He’s not spending Thanksgiving with his “global family.” He’s spending it with his actual family, because he gets to do what he wants.Everyone subject to his rules will be having turkey with a heap of loneliness. pic.twitter.com/SexAtYFi4G

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouCuomoEmmy

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Art of Political Lying (or ‘The 1688 Origins of the British Deep State’)