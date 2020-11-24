Fresh off Emmy reward, Cuomo Thanksgiving presser is Oscar worthy

*****News Topic 169*****

TUCKER: Has there ever been a dumber person in office than Cuomo? He’s not spending Thanksgiving with his “global family.” He’s spending it with his actual family, because he gets to do what he wants.

Everyone subject to his rules will be having turkey with a heap of loneliness.

