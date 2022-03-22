“Free Life” Magazine Relaunched

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Free Life magazine was first published in 1979; it was the theoretical journal of the Libertarian Alliance. In the early 1980s, there was a split in the organisation, possibly engineered by the odious Searchlight Organisation. The real Libertarian Alliance was headed by Chris Tame until his premature death in 2006 aged just 56. His close friend Sean Gabb took over and was a worthy successor.

Sadly, there would soon be another rift; it remains to be seen if this was the result of smears, ideological differences, or something else, but its typesetter Brian Micklethwait – who died last year – and Sean, became estranged.

Sean edited the magazine from 1991 to 2003, after which he, the organisation, and most political organisations without substantial funding moved largely on-line. The magazine has now been revived however, on-line, at the Libertarian Alliance blog.

The “other” Libertarian Alliance also has an on-line presence and an archive.

The reader might also like to check out Sean Gabb’s personal website. As well as a committed Libertarian, Sean is a classical scholar; his YouTube channel contains his latest lectures on the ancient Greeks, the Romans, and much more.

