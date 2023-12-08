The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Anyone who reads history not endorsed by our national security state knows that the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was no surprise. “Tales of the American Empire” produced several tales about this topic, which provide evidence that President Franklin Roosevelt provoked a Japanese attack and ensured it would succeed. This gave him the anti-Japanese propaganda boost needed to have Congress declare war. Here are some facts about the effort to provoke Japan.
