Former top Bush official admits war on Iraq had nothing to do with democracy

Condoleezza Rice admits that the illegal Iraq war had nothing to do with democracy.

George Bush’s National Security Adviser, Condoleezza Rice was speaking at the neo-con Brookings Institution when she said the following,

“We didn’t go to Iraq to bring democracy to Iraq we went to Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein… It was a security problem”.

She also stated,

“I would never have said to President Bush (to) use military force to bring democracy to Iraq and Afghanistan”.

The truth is that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq was never a financier or exporter of terrorism, it was actually on the front line against al-Qaeda and other Salifist groups which have subsequently taken over large parts of Iraqi territory. Furthermore, Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction of 2003.

Therefore, what is Miss. Rice talking about? When she calls Iraq a threat to security, the only question that follows is, to whom?

Iraq threatened the ability to American financial institutions and arms dealers to expand with impunity because Iraq by 2003 had been cut off from the western financial and corporate apparatus. Iraq didn’t threaten anyone’s security, but it did threaten the expansion of certain western interests in the region. Could this be the ‘security’ about which Miss. Rice spoke?