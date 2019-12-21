Former NSA Director Rogers "Very Cooperative" With Durham Russia Probe

Retired Admiral Michael Rogers, the former Director of the National Security Agency, has met with John Durham on multiple occasions

The man who some consider the first ‘whistleblower’, after taking what Joe DiGenova called “immense risks” briefing the Trump team on the Obama’s administration’s surveillance, has been cooperating with the Justice Department’s probe into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump presidential campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, according to four people familiar with Rogers’s participation.

The Intercept’s Matthew Cole reports that retired Admiral Michael Rogers, the former Director of the National Security Agency, has met with John Durham on multiple occasions, according to two people familiar with Rogers’s cooperation. While the substance of those meetings is not clear, Rogers has cooperated voluntarily, several people with knowledge of the matter said.

While Durham has reportedly recently sought former CIA Director John Brennan’s emails, call logs, and other documents from the C.I.A., Cole notes that Rogers’s voluntary participation, which has not been previously reported, makes him the first former intelligence director known to have been interviewed for the probe

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/former-nsa-director-rogers-very-cooperative-durham-russia-probe

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!