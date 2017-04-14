Foreign Ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran meet in Moscow to condemn US attack

The leaders affirmed a commitment to help fight terrorism in Syria and bring peace to the region.

Sergey Lavrov, Walid Muallem and Mohammad Javad Zarif, the foreign Ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran, have met in Moscow to affirm a united front in the aftermath of America’s illegal attack on Syria from the 7th of April.

Lavrov issued a statement saying:

“We have reiterated our position and were united in stating that the attack was an act of aggression, which blatantly violated the principles of international law and the UN Charter. We call on the US and its allies to respect Syria’s sovereignty and refrain from actions similar to what happened on April 7, and which have serious ramification not only for regional, but also global security”.

Lavrov later referred to the April 7 attack as ‘aggression’ saying,

“Such acts of aggression are obviously meant to derail the peace process, which was endorsed in a unanimously adopted resolution of the UN Security Council and implies that the fate of Syria would be decided only by the Syrian people. The action was obviously deviating from this basic concept and find new protects to aim for regime change”.

The Foreign Ministers also called for a fully independent investigation, without any preconceptions or bias into last week’s chemical attack in Idlib Governorate.

Muallem emphasised that tests conducted in Turkey, far from the site of the alleged chemical attack are unreliable and that any proper investigation would need to be conducted in Syria, by international monitors.

Lavrov added that if the US and its allies are totally confident in their version of events, they have ‘nothing to be afraid of’, in respect of allowing for an independent, transparent and unbiased investigation.

Lavrov and Muallem also reminded the world that the United States had previously agreed that Syria has no chemical weapons after an agreement brokered by Russia and the US in 2013. The weapons were fully removed by 2014.

Zarif noted the hypocrisy of the US which gave Iraq chemical weapons which were used in its war with Iran during the 1980s, yet now pretends to be shocked at the use of such weapons by terrorists in Syria.

The Foreign Ministers affirmed previous commitments to engage in a political process to bring peace to Syria and to continue to uphold the fragile ceasefire in Syria which excludes terrorists groups. Groups such as ISIS and al-Nusrea/al-Sham/al-Qaeda are currently suffering military setbacks in their battles with the anti-terrorist coalition led by Russia, Iran and Syria.

Today’s meeting of the Foreign Ministers is the penultimate proof that the US has failed to pry Russia away from Syria and Iran. Earlier this week, Rex Tillerson was sent to Moscow in order to try and persuade Russia to abandon her existing partners and policies. This did not succeed.

America intended to isolate Russia from her traditional regional partners, but instead, the US is increasingly isolated in the world, apart from her economically dependant allies in addition to comparatively small European powers who perennially toe the Washington line.

The statements by the three Foreign Ministers confirm that neither Syria, Iran nor Russia intend to retaliate against America using military force, contrary to false stories presented by the liberal western mainstream media.

The unity between Russia, Syria and Iran is quite possibly stronger than ever. It was never going to be reasonably challenged but an objective assessment of events on the ground as well as America’s increasingly hysterical and unpredictable military actions in the region, has forced a stronger united front between long-term partners.

Rex Tilleron’s mission to change Russia’s geo-political positioning was a ‘mission impossible’ from the beginning. Now it is clear it was also a totally failed mission.