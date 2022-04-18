The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
‘Foreign fighters’ ordered NOT to surrender. Turkey enters Iraq. MIC big winner. Update 1
Where is Gonzalo?
WRT the foreign fighters, if they’re mercenaries, who is paying them?
Foreign Gov’ts? Soros?
Time Russia said enough is enough, no more time lines, action is needed, the steel works should be levelled, together with the scum who have joined those Azov Nazis, why allow these people to get away with war crimes, save the cash spent on court cases, which should be handing down a death sentence anyway.
What good are those weapons if there are not too many fighters left to use them, seems to me the US/EU are just getting rid of junk, so the arms industry can make a packet by replacing them, who pays for this? just the western public via their tax cash.