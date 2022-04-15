The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
‘Foreign fighter’ problem surfaces. Greece says no more weapons. Update 2
Topic 497
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alex, what about the reports in Sputnik that French Foreign Legion fighters have been captured in Mariupal? What is the impact in France?