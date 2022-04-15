The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Crisis on Two Fronts? Russian Strikes in Donbass Escalate, China Gives Strongest Warnings Yet on Taiwan

PLA drills around Taiwan targeted at US lawmakers’ visit, rehearse ‘real action’ once necessary Two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China’s island of Taiwan on May 11.

No way Yellen can scare China into changing stance on Ukraine issue US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses an Atlantic Council Front Page event on April 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called on China to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and she warned that China will face a loss of its standing in the world.

GT Voice: US reckless sanctions on Russia share blame for global inflation As the latest raft of inflation data from around the world clearly points to the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Western economic sanctions against Russia, it is preposterous to see some Western media outlets continue blaming China for global supply chain problems and high prices.

