Footage Captures NATO Intercept Attempt Of Plane Carrying Russian Defense Minister
August 14, 2019
  • NATO F-18 aircraft tried to approach the defense minister's plane, but the Russian pilots pushed the fighter out.
Zerohedge

Via Zerohedge…

Russia’s Defense Ministry has published dramatic video Tuesday showing another close encounter between its military planes and NATO jets over the Baltic Sea, but this time it involved a dangerous intercept as the NATO aircraft came just off the wing of a large passenger plane carrying Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

A TASS news agency correspondent aboard Defense Minister Shoigu’s plane captured the moment when a pair of Russian Su-27 escorts drove off the NATO F-18 aircraft in what is the most serious incident in the neutral skies over the Baltic to date.

TASS describes the incident as follows (based on rush translation):

The plane carrying Shoigu was accompanied by an escort of two fighter aircraft of the Baltic Fleet Su-27 as it went from Kaliningrad to Moscow.

Above the neutral waters of the Baltic, the NATO F-18 aircraft tried to approach the defense minister’s plane, but the Russian pilots pushed the fighter out, not allowing it to come close to the liner.

One of the Russian Su-27’s can be seen banking hard into the NATO F-18, after which the F-18 continues its path away from the defense minister’s plane.

Given the close-call incident involved Russia’s top military official, Moscow is likely to lodge a formal complaint with NATO command in Brussels.

Joe
Guest
Joe

Next time, lodge a complaint by shooting it down. That’ll give HATO the correct message. They’ll think twice about harrassinng Russian planes after that.

August 14, 2019 16:27
IllyaK
Guest
IllyaK

Exactly my thoughts. Shoot the MFs DOWN.

August 14, 2019 16:59
IllyaK
Guest
IllyaK

HATO needs to get publicly BITCH-SLAPPED. Russia needs to stop f’ing around and treating these vermin like the insidious rats they are.

August 14, 2019 17:03
