Following Chinese Hypersonic Test. With US facing Strategic Crisis, China Offers a Deal
US should stop eyeing too much on China’s hypersonic missiles and broaden its horizons: Global Times editorial
The US is very concerned about China’s nuclear development. There is no doubt that China has no plans to build a nuclear force of the same size as the US. In other words, we have no intention of launching a
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that the inflation forecast for the 2021 has been increased from 5.8% to 7.4% Experts told Izvestia that inflation is a global problem, not a local one, and that strengthening the ruble could lead to slower price hikes, Izvestia writes.
To Counter Russia and China, Make ‘Spheres of Influence’ Great Again
Much like the 1945 Yalta Agreement, a global sphere of influence between the United States, Russia, and China might have similar success for the entire world.
With All Eyes On China, US Army Must Ensure It’s Prepared To Deter Russia In Europe
As the annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference picks up speed in the nation’s capital, the larger military’s years-long Pacific “pivot” looms in the background, drawing the eyes of Army leaders and the crosshairs of Army tech.
