in Latest, Video

Follow the money. Pelosi fast tracks Ukraine defense bill

110 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Follow the money. Pelosi fast tracks Ukraine defense bill

***News Topic 710***
CNN confuses Ukraine with Russia

CNN confuses Ukraine with Russia

The US cable channel labeled a prominent city in Ukraine “Russia” during its interview with NATO chief Amid allegations by US intelligence of an impending “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, the cable channel CNN has already altered the country’s borders, labeling the eastern city of Kharkov a part of Russia.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

FDR, Stalin and the Untold History of the New Deal

White House Briefing Exposes Anti Russian Sanctions as Ineffective