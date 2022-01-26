Follow the money. Pelosi fast tracks Ukraine defense bill

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
CNN confuses Ukraine with Russia
The US cable channel labeled a prominent city in Ukraine “Russia” during its interview with NATO chief Amid allegations by US intelligence of an impending “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, the cable channel CNN has already altered the country’s borders, labeling the eastern city of Kharkov a part of Russia.
