Five weeks in a row, France continues to protest Macron’s mandatory…
****News Topic 522*****
Protesters pour into Paris as resistance to Macron’s ‘health pass’ spawns array of unauthorized street cafes (VIDEOS)
Protesters pour into Paris as resistance to Macron’s ‘health pass’ spawns array of unauthorized street cafes (VIDEOS)
Opposition to France’s compulsory vaccine regime and its so-called health pass has sparked another weekend of protests across the country. In Paris, residents are marching – but also eating and drinking – in defiance of the rules. Thousands of demonstrators marched through the French capital on Saturday as riot police clad in helmets and body armor tagged along.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
➤Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum at home, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result. Best Of Luck for new Initiatives➩➩➩➩ http://Www.ExtraRich1.com
Stop spamming
The MSM reporting a decline in numbers may encourage more angry citizens to get involved with the protests. Everything the government/MSM touches backfires as they once again show their sneering contempt for the average citizen. The fact they are reporting on it shows that they are more worried then they are letting on. They can no longer ignore the protestors, so they are trying to pretend that they are winning to give the impression of futility in an attempt at psychological manipulation. This playbook is so well used it is predictable beyond belief.