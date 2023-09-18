Find my F35. Elensky, why does Russia vote Putin? Long, limited war. Is a pencil strong or weak? U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I am wondering who is advicing Scholz of Germany: Is it nazis from the ranks or offcomes of Hitler? I do not know. But his rhetoric seems to indicate just that!