Django killing fields

The way that Ukrainian men are now forced to run to their death through the mine fields, it reminds me of a scene in the sordid old spaghetti western Django. When Major Jackson force Mexicans to run for their lives while he’s shooting them down for fun, and since he’s got no respect for human life.

I’m not saying the Westerners, who are cheering on this running to the death, are doing it for fun. Of course they are doing it in the name of freedom and democracy. But for the poor Ukrainians running it is just as cruel as it is for the Mexicans in that movie. And these Westerners, in effect, got just as little respect for human life, as the cartoonishly depicted Major Jackson.

The scene is 20 minutes into the film. Link here below:

