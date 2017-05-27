Fighting breaks out in Tripoli after Egyptian bombing of eastern Libya

As Libya descends further into civil war, the western backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli has come under attack from a rival Tripoli faction, forces loyal to the National Salvation Government.

Dozens are reported killed and over 120 are reported wounded as ferocious fighting continues.

The Egyptian backed and generally Russian backed Libyan House of Representatives based in the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk have in this instance urged Libyan’s in and around Tripoli to back the forces of the Government of National Accord, even though break-away forces, loyal to the GNA, recently slaughtered 141 people at the Libyan House of Representatives controlled Brak al-Shati.

The fighting broke out shortly after an Egyptian bombing campaign targeting terrorist training camps in Libya’s east, near the Egyptian border.