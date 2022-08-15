FBI’s “Watergate” Raid

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In appearance, Mar-a-Lago bears little resemblance to the Watergate complex in Washington DC, but in substance the FBI’s storming of the residence certainly rhymes with the CIA-connected break-in at the DNC’s Watergate offices, fifty years prior.

FBI agents of today are serving federal employees and not colorful accomplished ex-CIA characters like Frank Fiorini, E Howard Hunt, and James McCord. But the goal of the affidavit and subsequent warrant for the Mar-a-Lago raid was to determine what information the political opposition held versus the presiding political regime, precisely the same information the Watergate burglars sought one-half century ago.

Watergate Complex, DC

As with all skullduggery surrounding those who rule, we don’t know the true motivation for the Watergate burglary of fifty years ago. Speculation is rife about the burglars’ motivation, ranging from the DNC working with the Soviets to discredit Nixon — imagine that! — to Nixon’s potential involvement at some level in the JFK killing*; to Nixon’s relationship with Howard Hughes, where Hughes secretly funded Nixon to gain favor for the “Summa” empire, in its continuing acquisition phase as a mega-conglomerate (example Hughes Airwest); to how much the DNC knew about Nixon’s connections to radical right-wing Cubans in conjunction with Nixon’s mafia connections.

In June 1972 when the Watergate burglars were caught, the major media — almost (but not quite) as corrupt then as now — kept the story under wraps, so the pending presidential election would not be influenced by bad press. When the story truly broke later on, the media oligarchs who ruled at that time went after Nixon with a vengeance for a number of reasons. Nixon was deeply unpopular for his mishandling of the Vietnam “peace process” and for military outrages in Cambodia and Laos; and for ‘normalizing’ diplomatic relations with China, which eventually resulted in the one China policy so controversial today.

Joining the dots, we see the rulers of the western planet maintaining the same political modus operandi, then as now. Perhaps the difference now is that the populace is somewhat more aware about how they have been duped by the political class, and that an illegal break-in which led to a media scandal which brought down a president, now contrasts with the CNN and Washington Post praising the Mar-a-Lago raid, celebrating an attack on the political opposition, instead of attacking the political motivation for the raid, as sponsored by an essentially out-of control Biden regime.

In other words, when the White House engaged in criminal activity fifty years ago the major protagonists were eventually criminally prosecuted and convicted by the federal government (or resigned political office!) whereas today the Biden regime employs a constitutionally and fatally compromised Security State to ‘legally’ enforce political attacks on an opposition figure, via politically-motivated search and seizure.

As has been written elsewhere, this search and seizure extends well beyond the single prima facie opposition figure of Donald Trump. The issue at hand is about a federal government that is rogue, out-of-control, with all three branches of government and an owned-media now terminally compromised. For proof, just scan the In-Q-tel https://irp.fas.org/offdocs/pdd/pdd-68.htm inspired headlines where the MSM from The Atlantic to Bezos’s Washington Post praises the FBI raid without revealing the affidavit contents, or addressing the political motivation behind the raid.

In ancient Athens, such a government and its apparatus would be denounced, and not allowed to exist. In brief, the United States is not a Constitutional Republic. The United States has become a non-democratic plutocracy ruled by a corrupt political class which serves its own economic and prosecutorial interests – not the interests of its citizens. The FBI and Judge Reinhart – at the behest of Merrick Garland and the Biden regime – proved that, once again.

*Nixon’s cryptic codename for the Kennedy killing was, “Bay of Pigs”.

