FBI Agents Raided Manafort’s Home as Part of Russia Probe

Paul Manafort is continually cited by conspiracy theorists as being one of Donald Trump's "links" with Russia.

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort late last month as part of a widening probe into allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election, media reported on Wednesday.

The agents appeared at Manafort’s home without warning before dawn on July 26 and used a search warrant to seize documents and other materials, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Manafort confirmed the report in a statement, saying Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement officials and did so when agents raided his home as well.

The raid took place just one day after Manafort met voluntarily with staff for the US Senate Intelligence Committee and began handing over documents related to the Russia probe.

The significance of the records seized by FBI agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller was unclear, the report said.

Mueller, an ex-director of the FBI, is leading an independent inquiry into Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 US election and reported collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the vote, insisting that it does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.

Trump has also strongly rejected accusations that his campaign colluded with Moscow in the run-up to the election and has called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”