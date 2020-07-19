Fall of the Roman Empire with a Modern Cast

I knew who my enemy was when I saw the new American dream. I drove past third world decrepit cities, masses of ragged people with no homes. dispossed dying off in the broken streets. What does this say about the ‘greatest, fantastic, most incredible’ country ‘ever’ as Mr. Trump would have everyone believe? Perhaps that in itself is the humor as it is intrinsically without subtlety or intelligence. Something a clown might say when referring to his circus
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.