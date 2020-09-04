in Links, Latest

FACT CHECK: Bernie Sanders’ 1972 Essay on Rape

Visit Direct Link

Qualification for the USA Presidency – Excellent Written Communication Skills

Applicant: Bernie Sanders Decision: Disqualified Reason: Censored

Bernie Sanders’ presidential candidate published a 1972 essay in which he wrote that a woman “fantasizes being raped by three men simultaneously.”  I support free speech, but not poor decision making.  What was Bernie thinking when he wrote this… don’t answer!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The elite have blocked my website and can block any web site around the world

The Persuasion Game: Manipulating Intention to Get a Covid-19 Vaccine • Children’s Health Defense