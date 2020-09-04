FACT CHECK: Bernie Sanders’ 1972 Essay on Rape

Qualification for the USA Presidency – Excellent Written Communication Skills
Applicant: Bernie Sanders Decision: Disqualified Reason: Censored
Bernie Sanders’ presidential candidate published a 1972 essay in which he wrote that a woman “fantasizes being raped by three men simultaneously.” I support free speech, but not poor decision making. What was Bernie thinking when he wrote this… don’t answer!
