Extracts by Eric Zuesse from the 2020 Edelman Global Trust Barometer

2020 Edelman Trust Barometer Global Report

Randomly selected 1,150 respondents in each of 28 countries around the world, surveyed by Edelman Worldwide, between 19 October and 18 November, in 2019

“2020 Edelman Trust Barometer”

GLOBALLY % (P.12) say “yes” to: “Capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world” = 56%

GLOBALLY % (P.17) trust:

Scientists = 80%

People in my local community = 69%

Citizens of my country = 65%

CEOs = 51%

Journalists = 50%

Religious leaders = 46%

Government leaders = 42%

The very wealthy = 36%

SEEN AS COMPETENT (P.20), Only Business

SEEN AS ETHICAL (P.20), Only NGOs

TRUST IN GOVERNMENT (P.40) (percentage in each nation):

S. Africa = 20%

Spain = 30%

Colombia = 33%

Russia = 33%

Argentina = 34%

Kenya = 34%

France = 35%

UK = 36%

Brazil = 37%

U.S. = 39%

Ireland = 41%

Italy = 41%

Hong Kong = 42%

Japan = 43%

Australia = 44%

Mexico = 44%

Germany = 45%

Canada = 50%

S. Korea = 51%

Malaysia = 58%

Netherlands = 59%

Thailand = 60%

Singapore = 70%

Indonesia = 75%

UAE = 76%

Saudi Arabia = 78%

India = 81%

China = 90%

TRUST IN MEDIA (P.42):

Russia = 28%

UK = 35%

France = 37%

Ireland = 37%

Japan = 37%

Australia = 39%

Spain = 43%

S. Korea = 43%

Brazil = 44%

Saudi Arabia = 46%

Colombia = 48%

U.S. = 48%

Germany = 49%

Italy = 49%

Hong Kong = 52%

Canada = 53%

Malaysia = 53%

UAE = 53%

Singapore = 55%

Kenya = 56%

Netherlands = 58%

Mexico = 59%

Thailand = 64%

Indonesia = 69%

India = 73%

China = 80%

GLOBALLY % (P.61) saying “yes” to: “Companies should stop advertising with any media platform that fails to prevent the spread of fake news and false information” = 72%

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

