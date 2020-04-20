in Links, Latest

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops New Bombshell — Bill Gates' Coronavirus Vaccine Will Pay Out BILLIONS in Profits to Dr. Fauci's Agency – True Pundit

If you are one of the millions of Americans wondering why Dr. Anthony Fauci is vehemently cheerleading and praising a coronavirus vaccine for ALL Americans … Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says follow the money.

Bobby Kennedy Jr. dropped a bombshell on the Thomas Paine Podcast, detailing an apparent agreement between the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Bill Gates-backed pharmacuetical company that has the best chance at this point of securing lucrative contracts for a national coronavirus vaccine. (Listen at top)

That puts your government in bed with Big Pharma and Gates and could pay as much as 50 percent of the profits to the NIH, the parent agency that employs Dr. Anthony Fauci — who again — is lobbying for the vaccine. Does Fauci get a cut of the bounty too? Or has he already been cut in?

Federal officials are not commenting on Kennedy’s alarming information. But … the NIH is the key player in deciding what vaccines get approved for coronavirus and the NIH and government would profit wildly, as Kennedy said, if the Gates-backed pharma play Moderna Inc. gets the green light. Kennedy slammed both Gates and Fauci on numerous occasions during the exclusive interview with Paine. Gates’ company is already in human trials with the vaccine. Just weeks after the outbreak? Listen at top.

https://truepundit.com/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-jr-drops-new-bombshell-bill-gates-coronavirus-vaccine-will-pay-out-billions-in-profits-to-dr-faucis-agency/

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Bill GatesRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Coronavirus

Well I tried to listen to this podcast – even moved the cursor along a bit to get over the banalities at the start, but this guy is so incoherent that after around 20 minutes of his waffling I gave up.

April 20, 2020

