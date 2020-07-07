Ex-Reddit CEO Claims She Knew About Ghislaine Maxwell “Supplying Underage Girls For Sex” In 2011 – Then Locks Twitter Account

“Very brave of her to say this in 2020…”

Former Reddit CEO Ellen K. Pao admitted in a Sunday night tweet that she knew about Jeffrey Epstein ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell procuring underage girls as far back as 2011.

In response to a tweet in expressing relief at never having been photographed with Maxwell, Pao replied:

“She was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her much less have a photo taken with her. We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the “cool” people who managed the tightly controlled guest list”

Shortly after sending the tweet, Pao locked her Twitter account.

Perhaps Pao got a tap on the shoulder to let her know she just revealed herself as a potential witness in Maxwell’s upcoming case – after she was charged with four criminal counts related to transporting and procuring minors for illegal sex acts, along with two counts of perjury (via Reuters).

Maxwell has been accused by three women of procuring and training young girls to perform massage and sexual acts on Epstein and his associates, as well as participating in some of the alleged acts.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report