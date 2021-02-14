in Latest, Video

Everyone Lost in World War II

100 Views 2 Comments

Hitler had sent Winston Churchill peace offers several times in 1940, proposing that Germany withdraw from occupied areas except for traditional German regions that were seized after World War I. Churchill should have accepted this offer, but he was an arrogant, selfish, bumbling, alcoholic, psychopath whose actions destroyed Europe and the British Empire.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HelenB
HelenB
February 14, 2021

I totally agree. Germany was protecting its citizens who were being brutalised in ex-German territory distributed after WW1.
WW2 was a culling of the finest European breeding stock.
Churchill was no hero: he destroyed Britain, and it has never recovered.

Last edited 2 hours ago by HelenB
0
Reply
David Bowlas
David Bowlas
February 14, 2021

And he was the only one in Britain that came out of the war with an expanding waistline.

0
Reply

653 Deaths + 12,044 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show • Children’s Health Defense

Donald Trump Second Impeachment: Innocent, But The Reprehensible Democrat GUILTY Of Lies, Hate, And Incitement Of Violence