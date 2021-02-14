Everyone Lost in World War II

Hitler had sent Winston Churchill peace offers several times in 1940, proposing that Germany withdraw from occupied areas except for traditional German regions that were seized after World War I. Churchill should have accepted this offer, but he was an arrogant, selfish, bumbling, alcoholic, psychopath whose actions destroyed Europe and the British Empire.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I totally agree. Germany was protecting its citizens who were being brutalised in ex-German territory distributed after WW1.
WW2 was a culling of the finest European breeding stock.
Churchill was no hero: he destroyed Britain, and it has never recovered.
And he was the only one in Britain that came out of the war with an expanding waistline.