Even with Babis out, the Czech Republic will still Continue to give the Globalists Headaches

Andrej Bebis is often seen as a confusing politician. Ever since he became Prime Minister in 2017, analysts never reached a clear consensus on how to label him. Left-wing populist, right-wing populist, centrist populist, and third way were some of the terms that were tossed around. Babis himself claimed in an interview that ANO (his party), was a “right-wing party with social empathy.” When campaigning for the 2017 election ANO took many soft Eurosceptic stances, including opposition to the Euro and immigration quotas. Unlike many Eastern European leaders, Babis fulfilled both those promises after he became Prime Minister.

Despite these stances, Babis refused to coalition with the right-wing populist, nationalist, and Eurosceptic SPO. Instead, he formed a government with the support of left-wing parties that were also soft Eurosceptics. However, Babis so far has not completely ruled out partnering with the SPO in this election.

In addition, Babis recently received the support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after publicly endorsing Orbán’s immigration policies. Orbán is seen as ideologically more comparable with the SPO, yet he still decided to not only endorse but actively support Babis in this election.

Ironically, just before the election, the Pandora papers were leaked. These papers exposed the corruption of hundreds of officials around the world, including Babis. Babis denied any wrongdoing, claiming that his actions were not illegal. He went on to narrowly lose the election. Support for ANO dropped by only 2%, however it was still enough to give the anti-Babis alliance a 108 seat majority in parliament.

Was the timing of the release of the Pandora Papers right before the election intentionally planned out in order to oust Babis for getting too close to Orbán? It may be possible, but there is no way to know for sure. Another strange coincidence that may suggest foreign interference was the hospitalization of Czech Milos Zeman President right after the election. Zeman is the one person that can stop an anti-Babis coalition by giving him the opportunity before any other parties to attempt to put together a coalition. Despite being hospitalized, Zeman has stated he still intends to give ANO the first opportunity to form a government.

Due to the ironic turn of events, many pundits are claiming they believe the EU interfered in the Czech election in order to punish Babis for his eurosceptic stances. While this may be true, we have no way of knowing for sure. What these pundits are missing is that a new government will not be particularly pro-EU, in fact it may go down as just as eurosceptic as the current government.

If Andrej fails to form a government, the next government will most likely be a coalition between two alliances, the SPOLU and PaS. SPOLU is led by the ODS, a member of the ECR, which is widely know as a soft eurosceptic and anti-immigrant force. The question is, are these stances genuine? Fortunately, we are able to answer that question since the party has been a part of many Czech governments in the past two decades. Although it was in power during the signing of the Lisbon Treaty, OSD Prime Minister Petr Necas prevented the adoption of the Euro during his tenure. However, he did support a referendum on the issue, which was also supported by Babis at the time. It thus can be concluded that the ODS, which will most likely lead the new government, will most likely continue Czechia’s opposition to the Euro. The next largest party in the alliance, the KDU, is indeed seen as a pro-EU party (although it is staunchly socially conservative). The smallest party in the alliance is TOP 09, which often takes a pro-EU stance. However, it was one of the only parties in 2010 to oppose a referendum on the adoption of the euro.

The second alliance, the PaS, is a coalition between the syncretic Pirates and the big tent “Mayors and Independents.” Although the pirates claim to be pro-EU, they oppose the way the current system operates and would only support further integration until its demands for reform are met. These demands include limitations on corporate lobbying and preventing tax avoidance by European-wide corporations. If the pirates stay true to these positions, they will essentially operate as a eurosceptic force.

The biggest player in all of this is the second party within this alliance, the big tent “Mayors and Independents.” Although it claims to be pro-EU, they fail to clarify on their position, instead focusing on other issues such as corruption and education. Due to it being big tent, many of its members may hold different positions when it comes to EU integration. In other words, there is no way of knowing how it will impact the coalition’s stance on European integration.

It is clear that many of the parties that make up this coalition, particularly the ODS and the pirates, will most likely oppose further integration with the EU. Furthermore, if the ODS wants to continue its sway over ANO voters, it must make sure the government it is a part of continues to be eurosceptic. In order to win reelection, a new government must stay true to its opposition to further European integration, something the Czech public overwhelmingly supports. Furthermore, even if a pro-EU government arises, it will most likely only be temporary. This one election will certainly not stop the clash between Eastern Europe and the European establishment.

