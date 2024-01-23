Even Google’s Eric Schmidt now admits that NATO is technologically inferior to Russia on drones.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

In a shocking admission by one of the U.S. Government’s top designers of the by-now-infamous Victoria Nuland’s February 2014 coup that was hidden behind Ukraine’s Maidan anti-corruption demonstrations, the former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt published on January 22nd in the U.S. Establishment’s Foreign Affairs journal “Ukraine Is Losing the Drone War: How Kyiv Can Close the Innovation Gap With Russia”. He said:

I first visited Ukraine in September 2022 at the invitation of the Ukrainian-based Yalta European Strategy forum. Witnessing firsthand the devastation of the Russian invasion, I was blown away by the determination, resilience, and resourcefulness of the Ukrainian people, culture, and tech industry. The trip inspired me to dedicate time and resources to Ukraine’s battle for democracy, supporting both humanitarian causes and Ukraine’s tech ecosystem. I have since returned to Ukraine several times to learn from Ukrainian partners. Conversations during my most recent visit, in December 2023, emphasized the value technology has brought to Ukrainian offensives and the challenge presented by Russia’s new materiel and drone tactics. …

When asked to identify the best tank-killing weapon in their arsenals, Ukrainian commanders of all ranks give the same answer: first-person-view drones, which pilots on the ground maneuver while watching a live feed from an onboard camera. These drones have made tank-on-tank engagement a thing of the past. …

Kyiv has lost its advantages in the drone war. Russian forces have copied many of the tactics that Ukraine pioneered over the summer, including waging large coordinated attacks that use multiple types of drones. First, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance drones hover high above the ground to survey the battlefield and identify targets from afar. They then relay the enemy’s location to pilots operating low-flying, highly maneuverable FPV drones, which can launch precision strikes against both stationary and moving targets, all from a safe distance from the frontline. After these drones eliminate initial targets, military vehicles fight through minefields to begin the ground assault. Since late 2022, Russia has used a combination of two domestically produced drones, the Orlan-10 (a surveillance drone) and the Lancet (an attack drone), to destroy everything from high-value artillery systems to combat jets and tanks. Ukraine surpassed Russia in drone attacks early in the conflict, but it has no combination of drones that match Russia’s dangerous new duo. …

Russia’s superior electronic warfare capabilities allow it to jam and spoof the signals between Ukrainian drones and their pilots. If Ukraine is to neutralize Russian drones, its forces will need the same capabilities. …

Most Western-supplied weapons have fared poorly against Russia’s antiaircraft systems and electronic attacks. When missiles and attack drones are aimed at Russian sites, they are often spoofed or shot down. U.S. weapons in particular can often be thwarted via GPS jamming. A small number of U.S. F-16 fighter jets are set to arrive in Ukraine later this year, and they should quickly get to work targeting Russia’s own jets, which are currently devastating Ukrainian defenses with guided bombs. But it is not clear how even the F-16s will perform amid active electronic warfare and against the long-range missiles deployed by Russian aircraft. …

In this phase of the war, as the frontlines stabilize, the sky above will fill with ever-greater numbers of drones. Ukraine aims to acquire more than two million drones in 2024—half of which it plans to produce domestically—and Russia is on track to at least match that procurement. With so many aircraft deployed, any troops or equipment moving on the ground will become easy targets. Both armies will therefore focus more on eliminating each other’s weapons and engaging in drone-to-drone dogfights. As technological advances increase the range of drones, their operators and other support systems will be able to stay hundreds of miles from the battle. …

Russia and Ukraine will focus more on eliminating each other’s weapons and engaging in drone-to-drone dogfights.

Meanwhile, in both Europe and the United States, war fatigue is setting in and support for Ukraine is beginning to crack. Waning financial and military aid from the West could turn the conflict’s fragile stalemate into an opening for Russia. Russia has enough ammunition stocks and production lines to continue fighting for at least another year; Ukraine will need to secure additional Western ammunition supplies if it is to plan that far into the future. Ukraine also needs antiaircraft and attack missiles to strike fast-moving airborne targets. Recognizing that U.S. weapons that rely on GPS may not stand up well to Russian electronic warfare, Ukrainian startups are working around the clock to develop advanced drones that can resist spoofing and jamming. Only with more and better weapons systems—both offensive and defensive—can Ukraine turn the tide on the battlefield. Filling this gap in innovation and procurement will require sustained financial and technical support from Kyiv’s allies. …

The war in Ukraine began during the coup, 20-27 February 2024, while Obama’s Victoria Nuland’s planned coup was occurring and the Right Sector U.S.-backed paramilitaries that carried it out for Obama started mass-murdering fleeing counter-demonstrators, as the democratically elected Ukrainian President was being forcibly overthrown by them and by the rest of the American-backed team, with active particpation by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Then starting in mid-April of 2014, the U.S.-installed coup-regime declared its domestic opponents in rebelling regions “terrorists” and sent tanks in to kill them, and the hot war began, which continued up till Russia itself invaded Ukraine on 22 February 2022 in order to eliminate the American-controlled regime in Ukraine only around 300 miles away from The Kremlin.

Throughout this period while the U.S. Government has been controlling Ukraine’s government, this has been a NATO war against Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine, being waged by mainly Ukrainian troops and NATO-supplied weapons. The U.S. empire’s total expenses in order to support it up until this year have been in the neighborhood of $360 billion — mostly to purchase weapons made by the U.S. and its European colonies or ‘allies’ and donated (or ‘lent’) to Ukraine. It is a NATO-v.-Russia proxy-war in Ukraine. And, without coming straight out and saying it, Eric Schmidt is saying that NATO is losing it. He says this, and he says that Russia’s superiority on drones is the major reason — but Russia’s superiority is on lots more than that, and not only on weapons and ammunition, but also on its general staff, and very much on its President and Commander-in-Chief. Napoleon and Hitler learned the hard way; the U.S. regime is refusing to learn at all. Lots of people wonder whether it will resort to nuclear weapons instead of accept the defeat in traditional warfare that appears to be heading its way in the battlefields of Ukraine.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report