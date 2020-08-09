Eve — “The Devil Made Me Do It”

Genesis 3:1“Now the deceitful Satan, he is the most intelligent of all the creatures that theLORD God has created. For Satan said to Eve:’What did God warn you not to eat, among all those trees in paradise?’ Eve replied:’From the fruit of trees in paradise we may eat, with the exception of the fruit inthe tree which is at the very center. For it was said by God, ‘Do not eat from it,and do not even taste it or you will die.’ Then said Satan to Eve:’No longer is it true that you will die. For God has now discovered that when youeat it, great vision and insight will be given to your eyes, and you will be equalin all respects with God. Including the knowledge of how to use a pretense of goodto hide an evil intent.'”

For good by itself we see, evil by itself we clearly see, but when good and evil are bonded together by a more intelligent liar, such that an illusion of good hides in darkness an evil intent, surely not until misery sets in do we cee the light.

Now the fact that Eve had a prideful heart with an ingrate desire to be equal with God, before she ate the forbidden fruit, this makes it clear that Eve was created with an ingrate and sinful conviction that she deserved to be rich. And as no one gives up being rich after winning a lottery, as we now see 7 billion sinners refusing to feed the 1 billion least educated who suffer death by starvation, it is clear as light that Adam, Eve and all of humanity have been created with a pride driven propensity to sin, best described as:

Note that the first lie Satan told Eve was that she was immortal and would not die, which ended her fear of death and gave her a reverse conscience, such that most guilty did she feel whenever she missed an opportunity to take all she could take. And so it is with the vast majority and why they are such a maddening crowd.

“How great man’s wickedness on the earth has become, every inclination of the thoughts of their heart is only evil all the time.”

True, even though we have all been given a free will, a freedom of the will to accomplish a thing, provided we have both the desire and ability to do it. Problem is, there are 42 Text in the New Testament making it clear that we are all born with a desire to do only evil, and until we reach the ultimate conclusion of all things evil, it is the will of God that the vast majority cannot for the life of them generate the slightest desire to do anything good.

Comes now a realization that, if God created a paradise so that freewill beings can self-actualize, can be all they can be as they live move and have their being, than impossible is it that God would enjoy keeping humans enslaved as robots terrorized into submission by deadly force.

“Does Job fear God for nothing?” Satan replied. “Have you not put a hedge around him and his household and everything he has? You have blessed the work of his hands, so that his flocks and herds are spread throughout the land. But stretch out your hand and strike everything he has, and he will surely curse you to your face.” Job 1:9

So, does God have the ability to put grateful humility in the hearts and minds of created beings? For answer it is written: “We love because he first loved us.” And so, to understand Satan’s emotions, we must keep in mind that God created Satan with a conviction that he deserved to be equal in glory and power with God, which makes it impossible for Satan to have a grateful bone in his body.

“Love of wealth is the root of all evil”Very true, for wealth is a luxury, it being the excess property we own above what is needed for a comfortable life.

Wealth is owned only by the educated upper-half of society, causing wealth to be the root cause for the laboring-class lower-half to be the powerless 50% working-poor. And the poor to be terrorized into submission by a killer-cop police force.

And so, wealth is the root cause of all hunger, also the homeless, global warming and the reason why USA has yet to achieve Medicare for all, mass transit, green energy or a single thing that vaguely resembles the equality needed to have democracy.

In the grand scheme of things, we have all been given a diversity of talents, character traits and ability to acquire property. Which is why we have a leadership class doing the administering and designing, and a middle-class doing the supervising, technician tinkering and policing. Also why our laboring-class enjoys being challenged and invigorated by the hard labor most essential to creating and delivering all that is produced.

And as it is in heaven, so shall it be on earth, for when the day comes that all wealth is donated to a worthy cause, at that time all of the motivation and control will be accomplished by having compassion and giving charity in a way that best produces the most humbling experience of all, a grateful and contrite heart that has no choice but to freely admit,

“Thank you, I had no ability to make it on my own.”

For good is life and all of our good intentions that sustain and protect life. Sin is our harmful desires and actions that destroy life. And evil is death, physical death and spiritual death, the very thing that causes us to end up with eternal non existence. For surely, there never was such a thing as an eternal burning hell. For how could heaven have any peace of mind with such unending misery.

