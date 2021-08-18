Europe and the new refugee influx from Afghanistan

By Dr. EVANGELOS VENETIS

Expert on Islam and the Middle East

The year 2015 was a difficult year for Europe due to the unprecedented deterioration of the refugee and immigration problem as a result of the temporary destabilization of Iraq and Syria caused by the so-called Islamic State.

Six years later, Europe is in danger of facing a similar type of refugee influx within a month, this time coming from Afghanistan.

The cause of this already evolving refugee flow is the defeat and withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

Until now, Afghans have been treated by the EU administration, as “immigrants,” even though actually they have always been refugees, for their country is in constant civil war. This European policy in regard to the term “immigrant” for Afghans favored the European budget and asylum policy, as immigrants have less rights and benefits than refugees. The European policy on this issue is going to change.

Today, EU countries are taking a series of steps, including postponing the decision to repatriate Afghan “immigrants” because their homeland is plagued by the deteriorating civil war there. This move is expected to be systematized by signaling the change in the attitude of Brussels towards the Afghan refugees, characterizing them exactly as they are: refugees. At the same time, Brussels is called upon to systematize European asylum policy and support for EU entry countries. Special provision should also be made by the EU for Turkey’s financial support in this matter in order to mitigate refugee flows to Greece and Bulgaria.

Additionally the EU entry countries are called upon to organize itself to deal with the coming Afghan refugee wave. Greece, Bulgaria and Italy which are being tested by the COVID-19 pandemic must urgently draw up a plan to address the Afghan refugee issue so that they face adequately challenges regarding the Afghan refugee management and possible geopolitical ramification related to the new refugee influx.

—

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report