The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU, we are at war. Estonia/Finland blockade, Baltic Sea will be NATO sea. US warns Africa. Update 1
Topic 655
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.