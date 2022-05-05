The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU sanctions Orthodox faith. Shoigu warns NATO. Modi leaves Europe. Sulky Liver Sausage. Update 1
Topic 528
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Glad to see that Russia is now taking a hard line on these shipments of weapons from the US/NATO mobsters. To my mind this should have been done long ago, but better later than never.
Great video and scenes, thanks Alex. It is a clash civilizations indeed. The one starting there on Cyprus in 45 AD and the other one hatched by Soros and Co. Feel so bad for the poor soldiers that must die for their puppet masters.
I cannot say I am sorry for the Europeans for the misery they are causing themselves and others. They have chosen to act as a doormat for uncle sam. So they sow the rewards.