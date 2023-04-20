in Latest, Video

EU folds on grain fight. Stoltenberg visits Kiev, flash in the sky. Absolut vodka ban. U/1

117 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EU folds on grain fight. Stoltenberg visits Kiev, flash in the sky. Absolut vodka ban. U/1
Topic 934

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Q & A: BRICS rising as neocons destroy the west

Russia Advances on Key Bakhmut Road, Ukr Control Area Shrinks; West Splits on Negotiations Moscow, Zelensky Worried