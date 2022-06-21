The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU countries fire up coal power. Ursula panics to keep Green agenda alive. Update 2
Topic 594
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.