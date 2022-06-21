in Latest, Video

Afraid of facing UK voters, Boris Johnson runs away to Kiev

210 Views 7 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Afraid of facing UK voters, Boris Johnson runs away to Kiev
The Duran: Episode 1313

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Oil rig attack. Lithuania blames EU. Guardian buries Boris. Russian music canceled. Update 1