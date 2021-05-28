EU Council Quarrels About Russia, Macron Says Sanctions Don’t Work
The EU needs a new strategy on Russia because sanctions alone have not changed its behaviour, French president Emmanuel Macron has said. “With Russia, the policy of progressive sanctions on frozen situations is no longer an effective policy,” Macron told press after an EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday (26 May).
