Biden will release 90 day origin report, “Unless there’s something I’m unaware of”
****News Topic 423*****
Biden Pledges To Release COVID-19 Origin Report “Unless There’s Something I’m Unaware Of”
Biden Pledges To Release COVID-19 Origin Report “Unless There’s Something I’m Unaware Of”
President Biden is just fine releasing the US Intelligence community’s 90-day examination of where COVID-19 originated, unless it contains surprises . Shortly before boarding Air Force One for a Thursday trio to Ohio, Biden was ashed whether he planned to release the intelligence report, to which he replied “Yes,” adding ” unless there’s something I’m unaware of.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.