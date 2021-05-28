Biden will release 90 day origin report, “Unless there’s something I’m unaware of”

in Latest, Video

Biden Pledges To Release COVID-19 Origin Report “Unless There’s Something I’m Unaware Of”

President Biden is just fine releasing the US Intelligence community’s 90-day examination of where COVID-19 originated, unless it contains surprises . Shortly before boarding Air Force One for a Thursday trio to Ohio, Biden was ashed whether he planned to release the intelligence report, to which he replied “Yes,” adding ” unless there’s something I’m unaware of.”

