Eric Clapton will CANCEL shows at venues which require passports
Guitarist Eric Clapton says he’ll CANCEL shows at venues that ‘discriminate’ by requiring shots
Reacting to the British government requiring Covid-19 vaccine passes for access to live venues and nightclubs, musician Eric Clapton said he would cancel shows at places that discriminated against the unvaccinated. Saying he felt “honour-bound to make an announcement of my own,” after PM Boris Johnson announced the vaccine passes on July 19, Clapton said he would “not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.
