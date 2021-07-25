in Latest, Video

Eric Clapton will CANCEL shows at venues which require passports

65 Views 3 Votes

Eric Clapton will CANCEL shows at venues which require passports

****News Topic 492*****
Guitarist Eric Clapton says he’ll CANCEL shows at venues that ‘discriminate’ by requiring shots

Guitarist Eric Clapton says he’ll CANCEL shows at venues that ‘discriminate’ by requiring vaccination

Reacting to the British government requiring Covid-19 vaccine passes for access to live venues and nightclubs, musician Eric Clapton said he would cancel shows at places that discriminated against the unvaccinated. Saying he felt “honour-bound to make an announcement of my own,” after PM Boris Johnson announced the vaccine passes on July 19, Clapton said he would “not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Warnings of DEBT CLIFF and Default in 2021 as Markets Go HYPER On Never Ending Inflation!

NSW Health Officer orders Australians, “Don’t have a conversation” with each other