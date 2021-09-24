The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Erdogan goes to UN, Angers Russia, the US and India, Prepares for Meeting with Putin
News Topic 291
In New York, Erdogan plays to domestic audience
In New York, Erdogan plays to domestic audience
During his speech at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has likened the ideological fanaticism in the Western world to the Islamic State’s (IS) fanaticism, sending shockwaves to the international community. “We as the humanity fight against yet another virus that is more destructive, more lethal and more insidious than COVID-19.
Turkish lira drops to near record lows after Central Bank trims policy rate
Turkish lira drops to near record lows after Central Bank trims policy rate
Ceding to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s central bank trimmed its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday, in an apparent bid to stimulate the economy in the midst of high inflation and mounting popular discontent at giddying prices.
Hours after Turkey’s Erdogan mentions Kashmir in UNGA speech, S Jaishankar says important to respect UNSC resolutions on Cyprus
Hours after Turkey’s Erdogan mentions Kashmir in UNGA speech, S Jaishankar says important to respect UNSC resolutions on Cyprus
We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during which he emphasised the need to adhere to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect to the Island nation.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
USA Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
on this page…. https://Www.Paycash1.com
How to pronounce Erdogan……..
Pretty good approximation is air + duan (as in spanish aduana for (border) customs) or as diphthong uan in Juan, or maybe even….
air + d + wand said fast & drop the last d, accent on air.
https://forvo.com/word/recep_tayyip_erdo%C4%9Fan/
Then the Turks should spell it Erdowan.
that was an exellent analysis, i love your weaving of all elements.
Blinken is a Jew. As such he will back the Oded Yinon plan for Greater Israel. All else is secondary to him. Regime change in Turkey is a part of his plan.