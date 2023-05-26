Erdogan enters election second round with advantage

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Turkey has long been in a tug of war between those who want more of the affluent West and the traditional moslem base. Every Turk I talked to in the U.S. told me that Erdogan was finished. I was skeptical of that. Erdogan has proven himself to be a clever arbiter between East and West. If Erdogan wins it will be a rejection of the E.U. war mongers, despite the growing desire of Turkey to Westernize.
AT THE MOMENT, ERDOGAN IS THE ONLY REAL CHOICE FOR TURKEY. JEWS AND THEIR MINIONS ARE SHITTING THEIR PANTS LOL