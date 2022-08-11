ENDING AGING — A Free On-Line Event

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Called reimagine aging, this free event by the SENS Research Foundation will be held next month. There are two sessions – September 2 and September 3, 9am to 2,30pm Pacific Standard Time. Although free, there is a suggested donation. Details can be found at this link on the Eventbrite website.

If you haven’t heard of SENS, this is an abbreviation of senescence; it is concerned with improving the quality of life by tackling the diseases of old age and of increasing human lifespan, something that hasn’t progressed much since the Biblical three score and ten, although there are a lot more older people nowadays.

If you don’t have a working knowledge of biology you may find some of what is on offer heavy going, but we’ve surely all heard of stem cells, and they will doubtless feature heavily in the event.

The SENS Research Foundation has a YouTube channel which has a large number of videos covering all manner of subjects from appreciations for donors to interviews to highly technical discussions of the work SENS undertakes.

