EMERGENCY REPORT: Pentagon Exposes Coup Plot Against Trump

Alex Jones lays out the case that one of the reasons the swamp tried to put so many Trump supporters in prison early on in his administration is so that they could now threaten high level members of the US Military with the same treatment unless they go along with the planned ‘contested election; coup. According to Jones, this threat was a bridge too far, and the US Military has rebuffed the coup plotters in no uncertain terms.
