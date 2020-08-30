in Links, Latest

EMERGENCY REPORT: Pentagon Exposes Coup Plot Against Trump

100 Views

Visit Direct Link

Alex Jones lays out  the case that one of  the reasons the swamp tried to put so many Trump supporters in prison early on in his administration is so that they could now threaten  high level members of the US Military with the same treatment unless they go along with the planned ‘contested election;  coup.  According to Jones, this threat was a bridge too far, and the US Military has rebuffed the coup plotters in no uncertain terms.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Doc Rivers Crying Over Jacob Blake

CORONACAST 7: The Big Six of Covid Misinformation