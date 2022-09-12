ELIZABETH The Great and her detractors

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Unless you have been living under a rock you will know the Queen of England died September 8. The following day, the Daily Express devoted half its pages to its tribute. The London freesheet Metro devoted its entire issue to her.

Sadly but predictably, some people were not simply neutral about her death, they celebrated it. Although it had nothing good to say about her, Socialist Worker didn’t say anything bad either, unlike earlier this year when the nation, the entire world was celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, it alluded to her as a “scrounger” and a “parasite”.

Far, far worse was Uju Anya, who didn’t hold back:

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving, raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

It is difficult to believe this woman is a PhD; even worse, she bears a facial resemblance to a young Carol Swain. So who is Uju Anya? She is Nigerian by birth although she lives in the United States where among other things she teaches “critical race and discourse studies”. No surprises there.

Here is her CV. Two things should be noted: her obsession with race and the fact that she has profited handsomely from “Imperialist” America. Now to her specific claims. The grain of truth in her reference to the British Empire is that all empires throughout history have conquered other peoples and at times plundered them. This includes the Zulu Empire, such as it was, under Shaka. The Zulus did their best to wipe out the original inhabitants of South Africa, the Bushmen, who now number only around a hundred thousand.

Unlike the Zulus though, most conquerors did not have entirely negative effects on their new subjects. For example, the Romans occupied Britain from 43-410AD. The remains of Roman roads and Hadrian’s Wall can still be seen today. What genocide did the British Empire commit in Africa, exactly? In 1900, the population of Africa was around 140 million. Today, thanks to the Western medicine that replaced its witch-doctors, it is in excess of 1.3 billion. Some genocide. Since the withdrawal of the colonial powers – principally Britain – and the granting of independence, Africa has been embroiled in conflict, the worst of which was the Rwandan Genocide, an exclusively black on black horror show. As for her native Nigeria, the claim or inference that the British committed genocide there is absurd. As with the rest of black Africa, where the white man hadn’t trod or the Arab before him, there was no civilisation worthy of the name, nothing. Throughout recorded history the black African never got round to inventing the wheel or a written language, and without a written language, civilisation cannot progress because knowledge cannot be transmitted down the generations.

This is Dover Castle which dates to the Eleventh Century. There was some later rebuilding but structures of this nature dating from that period and earlier can be found all over Britain, all over Europe, all over the Islamic world, and let us not forget the Great Wall of China, but not in black Africa. Films from the 1920s and much later show these people living in mud huts, the most sophisticated structures they have ever built. Everything Uju Anya has she owes to the Empire she so obviously despises. Here is an eyewitness account.

Marie Goodman, who died September 9 last year married her first husband Eric Munday in February 1939 then moved to Nigeria where Eric was an agent for the John Holt company. Their apartment had no plumbing, and electricity was hardly known. They lived near the local prison:

“If any bushman was convicted of theft from a farm, he was sentenced to a period of imprisonment at Onitsha. There, prisoners had three meals a day and a mosquito net at night. They worked on road mending. They actually thought they were staying at a grand hotel!”

And:

“Shoes were a luxury for Africans then. If it started raining, any African fortunate enough to be wearing a pair would take them off and carry them on his head under his umbrella to keep them dry and clean.”

Today, Nigeria is a relatively prosperous nation thanks primarily to the British Empire and the white man’s technology. No Nigerian anywhere has any reason to be anything but grateful to Britain.

Returning to the other lunatic claim about the Queen being a “scrounger” and a “parasite”, Elizabeth came to the Throne in February 1952 when her father died at the relatively young age of 56. Thankfully, she was the oldest of two sisters because Margaret was never queen material. Ask Mick Jagger! From the moment she became Queen, her life was not her own, indeed she was still going like an express train a few years ago until her doctors wouldn’t allow her to fly anymore. Towards the end she was advised to rest, but she was still working two days before her death when she received the new Prime Minister. If you live that long, will you still be working at 96?

If she lived a life of privilege, she was very much a bird in a gilded cage. Unlike Uju Anya she was never free to insult people in public, and unlike the members of the Socialist Workers Party she couldn’t go on demonstrations, smoke a spliff or get drunk in the local pub. (That or whatever else these morons do in their free time). Last year, the Queen had a staggering 192 engagements of which due to the unmentionable, 118 were carried out on-line. That was for a 95 year old. Let us have no more talk deprecating the Queen, and does any sane person really want this country to become a Republic? Regardless of titles, every nation has its own royalty. For the United States that means Michelle Obama, or even worse, Hillary Clinton.

One final word, although the British Empire is long gone, the Commonwealth remains. The Queen was strongly committed to the Commonwealth which currently has 56 members. Rwanda, Gabon and Togo were never part of the British Empire, but Rwanda joined in 2009, the other two, former French colonies, joined this year. So much for racial oppression.

