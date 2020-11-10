in Latest, Video

Election 2020: If You Defend the Republic, You Will Keep It!

DEFEND TRUMP FROM THE COUP — STOP THE STEAL

Guests include Harley Schlanger, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Barbara Boyd, Diane Sare,  and Kirk Wiebe. 

 

“The President Needs to Hear This”
Highlights from Our Election 2020 Town Hall

Find out what you can do to stop this coup against President Trump, and those who elected him, https://lpac.co/CR20.

Here, we feature the opening remarks of Barbara Boyd, Harley Schlanger, Kirk Wiebe, and Helga Zepp-LaRouche, from Saturday’s Town Hall, “Election 2020: If You Defend the Republic, You Will Keep It!”

