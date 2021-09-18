Durham Charges a Clinton Lawyer

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Criminal Indictment:https://ept.ms/3hJK7fH
Durham Article:https://ept.ms/2VVSs8E——————
Listen to Podcasts: https://blubrry.com/factsmatterwithro…——————
For more news and videos visit: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-facts…U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn., on April 25, 2006. (Bob Child/AP Photo)POLITICS
John Durham Grand Jury Indicts Lawyer Whose Firm Represented Democrats in 2016
By Jack Phillips
Special prosecutor John Durham has charged Washington-based lawyer Michael Sussmann, who represented former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, with lying to the FBI during Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.