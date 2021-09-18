in Latest, Video

Durham Charges a Clinton Lawyer

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

John Durham Grand Jury Indicts Lawyer Whose Firm Represented Democrats in 2016

By Jack Phillips

Special prosecutor John Durham has charged Washington-based lawyer Michael Sussmann, who represented former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, with lying to the FBI during Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

