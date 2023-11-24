The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Dublin protests. German-American Ukraine Plan. NATO Schengen. Penn, reverse Elensky curse. U/1
Topic 1158
Yesterday, an Algerian man in his 50s, savagely assaulted three Irish children outside a ‘Gaelscoil’ (Irish Language School) in a part of Dublin where I used to live, stabbing three Irish children and their teacher, in a frenzied attack with a knife. This was an act of Terrorism, pure and simple, but our Lying press tried to hide the true ethnicity of this Algerian Terrorist, instead, referring to him as an Irish National, because this Untermensch now holds an Irish passport. It has been reported that the aforementioned Algerian man, was issued with a deportation notice in 2003, but our… Read more »
I have been watching the demonic Coudenhove-Kalergi Plan unfold before my very eyes in Ireland, over the last generation (25 years), and I have witnessed the anguish it has inflicted on many Irish people, on a plethora of occasions. Unfortunately, the Political system in Ireland has been infiltrated by World Economic Forum Jewish controlled puppets, and every single Politician in Dáil Éireann is owned Lock, stock, and barrel. As John F. Kennedy once said, ‘Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable‘ and last nights riots in Dublin are just the beginning, as enough is enough and… Read more »
IRISH, TAKE OUT ALL NIGGER-MUSLIM INVIDERS, NO MATTER HOW !!
Alex Christoforou — “This story from the German tabloid Bild, is a bunch of bollocks”
Surely, you meant the story was a load of old bollocks (testicles), not a bunch of bollocks.
Alex Christoforou must have been listening to Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, before he made his podcast.
I would love to see Penn slapped down, what a assclown.